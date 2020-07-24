Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three members of South African women squad test positive for COVID-19

Three members of the South African women's cricket squad have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their training camp for a proposed tour of England. The squad and support staff will undergo a second round of testing in preparation for the second training camp, which gets underway from August 16. South Africa are preparing for a proposed tour of England, part of the preparation for next year's ICC World Cup, for limited-overs matches in September.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:36 IST
Three members of South African women squad test positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three members of the South African women's cricket squad have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their training camp for a proposed tour of England. The three members, including one support staff, have been withdrawn from the camp by Cricket South Africa (CSA). The camp is scheduled to start in Pretoria from July 27.

"We can confirm that three people have tested positive. The players and support staff that have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of 10 days and will take no part in the training camp," CSA said in a release. "They have nil to mild symptoms as our medical team continues to closely monitor them in accordance with CSA's COVID-19 Steering Committee protocols to ensure their well-being. "The players' return to train and play program will be guided by the CSA Medical Committee's protocols," the release stated.

CSA conducted 34 tests on the players and support staff. The squad and support staff will undergo a second round of testing in preparation for the second training camp, which gets underway from August 16.

South Africa are preparing for a proposed tour of England, part of the preparation for next year's ICC World Cup, for limited-overs matches in September.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

White House: children should go back to school even if studies show they spread coronavirus

Children still should go back to school even if it turns out that they are transmitting the deadly novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 140,000 U.S. lives, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.President Donald...

As U.S. coronavirus surges, Trump officials press back-to-school plan

With just weeks to go before U.S. schools begin to open, federal health and education officials on Friday stressed the need for children to get back into the classroom despite fears about safety as coronavirus infections surge.Administratio...

Clippers down another player as Williams leaves bubble

Guard Lou Williams became the latest member of the Los Angeles Clippers to leave the NBA bubble near Orlando, multiple media outlets reported Friday. The Los Angeles Times cited a source who said Williams was granted a leave for excused per...

India extends medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea

India has extended medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation WHO, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. India is sensitive to the shortage of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020