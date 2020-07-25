Seabrook will not travel with Blackhawks for playoffs

Left Menu
He had surgery on his right shoulder Dec. 27, then his left hip the following month and his right hip on Feb. 6. Seabrook, 35, recorded four points (three goals, one assist) in 32 games before the season was paused on March 12 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 00:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will not be joining his team in Edmonton for the playoffs. "I don't feel comfortable yet," Seabrook said Friday as he works his way back from three separate surgeries. He had surgery on his right shoulder Dec. 27, then his left hip the following month and his right hip on Feb. 6.

Seabrook, 35, recorded four points (three goals, one assist) in 32 games before the season was paused on March 12 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has notched 464 points (103 goals, 361 assists) in 1,114 career games, all with Chicago. The Blackhawks (32-30-8) begin a best-of-five playoff series against the Oilers (37-25-9) on Aug. 1.

