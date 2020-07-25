Baseball's long-delayed debut sets TV ratings records on ESPN

The opening night of Major League Baseball's abbreviated 2020 season set TV viewership records for Walt Disney Co's ESPN sports channel, the network said on Friday.

An average of 4 million viewers watched the New York Yankees visit defending champions the Washington Nationals, the first game of a season delayed by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN said in a statement. Nearly 2.8 million tuned in to see the San Francisco Giants battle the Los Angeles Dodgers.