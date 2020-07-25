Left Menu
Report: Pacers' Sabonis leaving bubble with foot injury

Indiana Pacers All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is leaving the NBA bubble in Florida for treatment on a "significant" left foot injury, ESPN reported Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 03:54 IST
Indiana Pacers All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is leaving the NBA bubble in Florida for treatment on a "significant" left foot injury, ESPN reported Friday. The 24-year-old big man could miss the rest of the season, according to the report.

Sabonis, who averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds in 62 starts this season, has been dealing with plantar fasciitis. Sabonis signed a four-year, $77 million extension in October and made his first NBA All-Star Game in February.

The 11th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Sabonis has averaged 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 291 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-17) and Pacers. Indiana could also be without two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo when the team restarts the season on Aug. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Oladipo has been participating in practices but has said he may opt-out when play resumes.

