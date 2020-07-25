Marlins C Alfaro lands on injured list

Left Menu
The Miami Marlins placed catcher Jorge Alfaro on the injured list ahead of Friday's season opener at Philadelphia. "We still plan on having him back, and still plan on big things for him." Francisco Cervelli got the Opening Night start on Friday in Alfaro's place. Alfaro, 27, batted .262 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs in 130 games in his first season with the Marlins in 2019.

The Miami Marlins placed catcher Jorge Alfaro on the injured list ahead of Friday's season opener at Philadelphia. The team did not provide a reason for the designation.

"We knew we were going to have to be ready for anything," manager Don Mattingly told reporters. "We still plan on having him back, and still plan on big things for him." Francisco Cervelli got the Opening Night start on Friday in Alfaro's place.

Alfaro, 27, batted .262 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs in 130 games in his first season with the Marlins in 2019. He played for the Phillies from 2016-18 before joining Miami in a trade in February 2019. Alfaro was replaced on the active roster by veteran utilityman Sean Rodriguez.

