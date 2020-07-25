Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets clip Braves as Cespedes homers in return

Yoenis Cespedes, appearing in his first game in 734 days, hit a home run in the seventh inning Friday afternoon to snap a scoreless tie and lift the host New York Mets to a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves in the season opener for both teams.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 04:36 IST
Mets clip Braves as Cespedes homers in return

Yoenis Cespedes, appearing in his first game in 734 days, hit a home run in the seventh inning Friday afternoon to snap a scoreless tie and lift the host New York Mets to a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves in the season opener for both teams. The Mets improved their Opening Day record to 39-20, good for a .661 winning percentage that is the best in baseball. The Braves fell to 24-31 in Opening Day games since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

A moment of silence was held before the game for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Cespedes, who hadn't played since July 20, 2018 due to two heel surgeries and a broken right ankle, homered deep into the left field seats on the second pitch he saw from Chris Martin.

It was the first home run and RBI by a designated hitter while playing in an NL park. It also gave Cespedes a homer in each of his last three games dating back to May 13, 2018. Seth Lugo (1-0), who threw two one-hit innings in relief of starter Jacob deGrom, earned the win. Justin Wilson threw a one-hit eighth and Edwin Diaz worked around a one-out walk to Freddie Freeman to earn the save.

DeGrom and Braves starter Mike Soroka were sharp in scoreless debuts. DeGrom, the two-time defending National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed one hit - an infield single by Ronald Acuna Jr. in the third - and one walk while striking out eight over five innings. DeGrom has thrown 29 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to last September. The no-decision marked the 13th time deGrom has thrown at least five innings allowed no runs and not earned a win.

Soroka, the youngest Opening Day starter for the Braves since 1878, allowed four hits and struck out three over six innings. He benefited from a pair of run-saving plays by centerfielder Ender Inciarte, who robbed J.D. Davis at the wall in the fifth and ran down a potential RBI double by Jeff McNeil in the sixth. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Transgender teen sentenced to life in prison for deadly Colorado school shooting

A Colorado transgender teenager who admitted to taking part in a shooting at a Denver-area charter school last year that left one student dead and eight others wounded was sentenced on Friday to life in prison plus an additional 38 years.Al...

Rugby-Barrett thinks boo-boys should stop

Beauden Barrett was less than impressed with the welcome he received from his former hometown fans last week in Super Rugby Aotearoa and is hopeful that New Zealand crowds will stop booing opposition teams. The Auckland Blues Barrett made h...

China orders U.S. Chengdu consulate shut; protesters jeer Houston closure

China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu in response to a U.S. order for China to shut its Houston consulate, where staff packed up belongings watched by jeering protesters amid a sharp deterioration in re...

Cleveland wears road jerseys as a nod to minorities

Calling it a chance to recognize minorities so their voices can be heard, the Cleveland Indians wore their road jerseys in their season-opening game at home Friday against the Kansas City Royals. The switch meant the team was not wearing it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020