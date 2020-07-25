Pacers' Sabonis leaving bubble due to foot injury

Indiana Pacers All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is leaving the NBA bubble in Florida to get treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot, the team announced Friday. The club did not announce a timetable for the 24-year-old big man to return, but he might miss the rest of the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Sabonis is averaging 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and five assists through 62 starts this season. He signed a four-year, $77 million extension in October and made his first NBA All-Star Game in February. The 11th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Sabonis has averaged 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 291 games (152 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-17) and the Pacers.

Indiana could also be without two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo when the team restarts the season on Aug. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Oladipo has been participating in practices but has said he may opt out when play resumes. --Field Level Media