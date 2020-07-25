Washington QB Smith cleared for football activity

Left Menu
In his most recent season, 2018, Smith completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 starts.

Alex Smith, 20 months removed from a horrific leg injury, could be back on a football field soon. The 36-year-old quarterback was cleared to resume football activity and is set to undergo a physical with the Washington Football Team on Monday, ESPN reported Friday.

Smith sustained a gruesome right tibia and fibula compound fracture during a Nov. 18, 2018, game while playing for the then-Redskins against the Houston Texans. He told ESPN that his cadre of surgeons and doctors recently examined him and had him undergo X-rays and a CT scan following several months of workouts.

"Everyone was in agreement that my bone was in a really good place," Smith told ESPN. "I had healed a lot. They said that given the combination of the rod and where I was with the healing process, I had zero limitations and could even resume some football activities. "To hear them say that, from a life standpoint, they wouldn't restrict me from doing anything -- I could go skiing or snowboarding tomorrow if I wanted -- then on top of that, to get the green light that I could practice, get contact, that I had healed up, that much was pretty wild to hear. I didn't know if I would ever hear those words."

Smith remains under contract with Washington through 2022, though Dwayne Haskins sits atop the team's quarterback depth chart heading into his second NFL season. "For me, all eyes are on practice," Smith said. "That's the next step. I have to go prove to myself and certainly to everybody else that I can go practice."

In his most recent season, 2018, Smith completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 starts. The 49ers selected Smith with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft, and he played seven seasons in San Francisco and five with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining Washington in 2018. For his career, he has a 62.4 percent completion rate, 34,068 passing yards, 193 touchdown passes and 101 interceptions.

