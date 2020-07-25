Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zion returns to NBA bubble, set to quarantine

Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus near Orlando and will quarantine there before joining his teammates, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday. The Pelicans' star forward left the team July 16 to deal with "an urgent family matter." He was tested daily for the coronavirus while he was away, the team said, and every test came back negative. Now, Williamson must quarantine for at least four days as long as he continues to post negative test results.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 07:12 IST
Zion returns to NBA bubble, set to quarantine

Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus near Orlando and will quarantine there before joining his teammates, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday. The Pelicans' star forward left the team July 16 to deal with "an urgent family matter." He was tested daily for the coronavirus while he was away, the team said, and every test came back negative.

Now, Williamson must quarantine for at least four days as long as he continues to post negative test results. There is a chance he could be back in time for the Pelicans' restart to the regular season next Thursday against the Utah Jazz. In 19 starts before the shutdown, Williamson averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. He is the reigning No. 1 overall pick out of Duke.

"My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter," Williamson said in a statement. "I'm excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine." At 28-36, New Orleans sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci gets personalized baseball card after first pitch

Dr. Anthony Fauci can add another bullet point to his long and distinguished career Now he has his own baseball card. The Topps baseball card company honored Fauci with a card Friday, one day after he threw out the ceremonial first pitch be...

Hendricks goes distance in Cubs' shutout win over Brewers

David Ross first big managerial decision for the Chicago Cubs was an unqualified success. Kyle Hendricks became the first Chicago starter in 46 years to go the distance on Opening Night, firing a three-hit shutout Friday in the Cubs 3-0 win...

Sudan armed group attacks Darfur village, killing at least 7

A Sudanese paramilitary group attacked civilians in the war-scarred region of South Darfur, killing at least seven people and wounding 20 more, local activists and a rebel group said Friday. The assault in the troubled province came a week ...

Trump administration eases drone export standards

In a significant development, the Trump administration on Friday relaxed standards for exporting drones to friendly countries. Under the new policy, drones that fly at speeds below 800 km per hour are no longer subject to the Missile Techno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020