Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alcantara shines as Marlins top Phillies

The Marlins jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Jonathan Villar hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Francisco Cervelli. The Phillies tied the game at 1 in the fifth when Gregorius blasted a leadoff home run into the seats in right.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 08:06 IST
Alcantara shines as Marlins top Phillies

Jesus Aguilar homered, Corey Dickerson and Miguel Rojas each added two hits, and the visiting Miami Marlins defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Friday in the season opener for both teams. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara tossed 6 2/3 effective innings, giving up three hits and two runs, one earned, while striking out seven and walking two. Alcantara (1-0), the club's lone All-Star last season, threw 87 pitches, 56 for strikes.

Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save. Didi Gregorius hit a solo home run and also singled in his Phillies debut.

Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola, who was making his third straight Opening Day start, lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and four runs. Nola (0-1) struck out seven and walked one. The Marlins jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Jonathan Villar hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Francisco Cervelli.

The Phillies tied the game at 1 in the fifth when Gregorius blasted a leadoff home run into the seats in right. In the sixth, Miami went back ahead on a 409-foot, two-run homer to center by Aguilar. After Nola was lifted, the Phillies brought in reliever Ramon Rosso for his major league debut. Rosso struggled with his control and ultimately tossed a run-scoring wild pitch for a 4-1 Miami lead.

Garrett Cooper added an RBI double against Rosso as the Marlins extended their advantage to 5-1 in the inning. Philadelphia got within 5-2 in the seventh when Villar dropped a fly ball in center and Gregorius came all the way around from first to score.

The Phillies put runners on first and second with two outs in the eighth. J.T. Realmuto worked the count to 3-0 but eventually grounded out to end the threat. Gregorius opened the ninth with a single, but Jean Segura followed with a flyout to shallow right. Jay Bruce then grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Biggio's 3-run homer helps Blue Jays down Rays

Torontos Cavan Biggio slugged a three-run homer as the Blue Jays produced consecutive three-run innings in their 6-4 Opening Day win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Blue Jays tallied three times in the fo...

Lampard says Liverpool staff broke touchline code

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes Liverpools staff broke soccers touchline code when he launched his foul-mouthed tirade this week at Anfield. Lampard became embroiled in a row with Jrgen Klopps assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, while Liverp...

Over 230 kg opium seized in Rajasthan, largest seizure in India this year, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB seized nearly 234 kilograms of opium from Rajasthans Chittorgarh on Saturday, making it the largest opium seizure of opium in India this year, the agency said on Friday. According to KPS Malhotra, Deputy Dir...

South Texas calls for evacuations as storm Hanna heads for weekend landfall

Residents in several south Texas communities were urged to evacuate on Friday ahead of a storm expected to bring hurricane winds and heavy rain this weekend. Tropical storm Hanna strengthened and is expected to make landfall on Saturday abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020