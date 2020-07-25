Left Menu
Kepler's homers spark Twins to rout of White Sox

Max Kepler smacked two solo home runs, Jake Cave, Jorge Polanco and Luis Arraez had two-run singles, and the visiting Minnesota Twins opened the season with a 10-5 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2020 09:57 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Max Kepler smacked two solo home runs, Jake Cave, Jorge Polanco, and Luis Arraez had two-run singles, and the visiting Minnesota Twins opened the season with a 10-5 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. Chicago and Minnesota combined for 10 runs, 10 hits, and three home runs in the first two innings, as starting pitchers Lucas Giolito of the White Sox and Jose Berrios of the Twins struggled.

The Minnesota bullpen produced five innings of two-hit, shutout relief. Twins relievers Trevor May, Tyler Clippard, Tyler Duffey, and Cody Stashak buoyed the Twins, who out-hit the White Sox 11-9.

Kepler homered in each of his first two at-bats -- a solo shot on the first pitch of the game, then a long ball one inning later that put the Twins ahead 5-1. The White Sox rallied for four runs in the bottom of the second, the charge capped by Yoan Moncada's three-run home run that tied the game at 5.

Minnesota retook the lead for good when Polanco blooped a two-run single to center with two outs in the fourth. The Twins seized control with a three-run seventh. Nelson Cruz, Kepler, Polanco, Cave, and Arraez collected two hits apiece for the Twins.

Moncada led the Chicago attack, going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs while finishing a triple short of the cycle. White Sox rookie center fielder Luis Robert singled on the first pitch he saw and added a double in his major league debut. Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez also had two hits for Chicago, which went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position compared to 4-for-9 for the Twins.

Giolito (0-1) allowed seven runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. The right-hander is 4-6 in 11 career starts against the Twins. May (1-0) was the winner in relief, logging one walk and one strikeout in one scoreless inning. May followed a shaky start from Berrios, who spaced five runs and seven hits in four innings with one walk and one strikeout.

