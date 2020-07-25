Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinals' Wainwright will look to continue success vs. Pirates

Williams was 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals last season and he is 4-4 with a 5.19 ERA in 14 career games against them. Wainwright drew the season's second start on the strength of the throwing program he maintained during the pandemic shutdown.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 12:37 IST
Cardinals' Wainwright will look to continue success vs. Pirates
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to maintain their edge over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday in Game 2 of their three-game series. After winning 14 of 19 games against the Pirates last season, the Cardinals beat them 5-4 on Opening Day at Busch Stadium.

Wainwright (14-10, 4.19 ERA last season) was 3-0 with a 3.41 ERA in five starts against the Pirates in 2019. He is 16-7 with a 4.24 ERA in 42 career games against them, including 36 starts. First-year Pirates manager Derek Shelton will counter with starting pitcher Trevor Williams (7-9, 5.38 ERA last season). Williams was 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals last season and he is 4-4 with a 5.19 ERA in 14 career games against them.

Wainwright drew the season's second start on the strength of the throwing program he maintained during the pandemic shutdown. "I'm going to petition the league to see if these innings are going to count on the back of my baseball card," Wainwright said. "There's no question in my mind I would have won June Pitcher of the (Month). I got every one of those ghosts out every single time. When I was throwing bullpens off wood platforms earlier this year, I was hitting every spot. I had to have won Pitcher of May. April, probably, too."

He reported to Summer Camp with enough arm endurance to work deep into games. That put him ahead of younger members of the starting rotation who were still building up their arms. "I think every pitcher is feeling pretty good about the time we had off," Wainwright said. "Unfortunately, you had time off but it does give you time to prepare more and rest up and get your body strong."

Josh Bell (6-for-20, double, homer, four walks, three runs, five RBIs, .900 on-base-plus-slugging percentage) and Adam Frazier (6-for-22, three walks, two homers, five runs, three RBIs, .906 OPS) are among the Pirates who have done damage against Wainwright. Like Wainwright, Williams has been eager to work in a real game after the long pandemic shutdown.

"Once we get the competitive juices flowing pitching against another team, that's when all the switches are flipped," Williams said. "I think we had enough time in our three-week buildup to get everybody ready. I feel ready to go. I think everybody feels ready to go, and there's just extra buzz in the clubhouse, especially, on the road." He pitched Monday night in an exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians and threw six curveballs. This was a new wrinkle because he threw just 27 of them during the previous two regular seasons combined.

"We were able to execute it in situations where we wanted to execute it and get a feel for it early in the game, both from the windup and the stretch," Williams said. "We're gonna see how it (works) as a weapon for me. It could change start to start. It just kind of depends on what our scouts tell us." Cardinals Paul DeJong (6-for-17, three doubles, homer, four RBIs), Matt Carpenter (8-for-23, two doubles, three homers, six walks, 1.309 OPS), Dexter Fowler (6-for-16, two walks, two runs, two RBIs), Kolten Wong (6-for-13), and Paul Goldschmidt (5-for-13) have all hit well against Williams.

Wong had missed Wednesday's exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals with a stiff neck, but he was in the leadoff spot on Opening Day. The Cardinals opened with an unclaimed spot on their 30-man roster with reliever Giovanny Gallegos not quite ready for active duty. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif first player to skip season over COVID-19

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on Friday opted out of the upcoming NFL season due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the first player to announce his decision to skip the new campaign. Duv...

Disney Plus ropes in Peter Foott for Halloween comedy 'Spooked'

Disney Plus is working on a Halloween comedy film with Irish filmmaker Peter Foott. Titled Spooked, the film will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The project had an initial script ...

Agency for poll ads hired by DGIPR, says CEO Maha amid charges

Amid allegations that an agency owned by a BJP leader was hired for election-related online ads during the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the state Chief Electoral Officer CEO said that the selection of the firm was done by the state Dire...

Singapore PM flags retirement delay over virus as he unveils cabinet

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong named a largely unchanged cabinet on Saturday following an election win this month, and flagged a possible delay, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, of his plan to step down. Deputy Prime Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020