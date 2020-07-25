Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Baseball's long-delayed debut sets TV ratings records on ESPN

The opening night of Major League Baseball's virus-shortened 2020 season set TV viewership records for Walt Disney Co's ESPN sports channel, the network said on Friday. Four million people, on average, watched the New York Yankees beat defending champions the Washington Nationals on Thursday in the first game of a season delayed by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gray, Reds dominate Tigers in opener

Sonny Gray struck out nine over six strong innings, newcomer Mike Moustakas homered to highlight a three-hit, four-RBI game, and the Cincinnati Reds opened the shortened season with a 7-1 home rout of the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Joey Votto homered in the fifth inning for one of his two hits for the Reds, who are filled with lofty expectations -- thanks to the additions of Moustakas and Nick Castellanos -- while trying to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013. Fauci gets personalized baseball card after first pitch

Dr. Anthony Fauci can add another bullet point to his long and distinguished career: Now he has his own baseball card. The Topps baseball card company honored Fauci with a card Friday, one day after he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees. The nation's leading infectious disease expert wore a mask as he took the mound. League, players agree on adjustments for 2020 season

The NFL and its players' union agreed on changes to the 2020 collective bargaining agreement on Friday, clearing the way for training camp and the upcoming season. Training camps are set to open for all players on July 28, with the season opener slated for Sept. 10, as the league, players and teams across the country adopt health and safety protocols designed to reduce the risk of playing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Halep's Palermo appearance in doubt after Italy's quarantine order

The upcoming Palermo Ladies Open could lose its biggest draw in world number two Simona Halep after Italy decided to impose a mandatory quarantine of 14 days for people coming from Romania and Bulgaria amid the coronavirus pandemic. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday people who have been in Romania and Bulgaria in the past 14 days will be quarantined upon arrival in Italy, a move aimed at preventing the importation of COVID-19 cases. With a year to go, support slides for pandemic-hit Tokyo Olympics

Several dozen protesters in masks gathered in front of Japan's National Stadium on Friday, the day the Olympic Games should have begun, to protest against holding them next year given the danger of the novel coronavirus. The Games were postponed in March as the coronavirus swept the world and the government is determined that they go ahead next year. MLB roundup: Bieber fans 14 as Indians top Royals

Shane Bieber struck out 14 batters to set an Opening Day franchise record and lift the host Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday. Bieber (1-0), who was last year's All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, scattered four hits over six innings before exiting after 97 pitches. His strikeout total eclipsed the Opening Day club record set by Gary Bell, who fanned 12 against Detroit on April 19, 1960. Dash take on Red Stars as NWSL caps first tournament back

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup final kicks off on Sunday between the upstart Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars a month after the league returned from the COVID-19 hiatus, the first in North America to do so. A year since the U.S. national team won a fourth World Cup, Commissioner Lisa Baird said the goal was simple -- to build on the momentum for the women's sport on a tight timeline and show live sport can happen in the novel coronavirus era. Werenski, Thompson tied for lead after second round in Minnesota

Michael Thompson caught up with Richy Werenski in the second round of the 3M Open on Friday, with the two Americans sharing the top of the leaderboard heading into Saturday in Blaine, Minnesota. The 28-year-old Werenski carded a four-under-par 67, as he continued to fight for his first-ever PGA Tour victory amid windy conditions at TPC Twin Cities. Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif becomes first to opt out for 2020

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the NFL's first player to opt out of the season Friday night. Duvernay-Tardif, 29, earned a medical school degree from McGill University in 2018. The Canada native has worked during the offseason as an orderly at a long-term care facility near Montreal, and he said he would continue to work there during the NFL season.