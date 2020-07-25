Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish club with virus outbreak reports 12 new cases

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 25-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 18:24 IST
Spanish club with virus outbreak reports 12 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Spanish second-division club at the center of a coronavirus outbreak said Saturday it had 12 new cases, taking the total to 28 infections among players and staff. Madrid-based Fuenlabrada also said that two more people who had been in close contact with the team have also tested positive.

Four of the new infections are in Madrid, while the other eight are among the squad and staff that have been isolated this week in a hotel in La Coruña. The team had traveled to play a final-round match at Deportivo when the outbreak was detected. The club added that the player infected with COVID-19 who was hospitalized in La Coruña on Friday remained in stable condition.

The Spanish league canceled the match between Fuenlabrada and Deportivo when the outbreak was detected only hours before kickoff on Monday. The results of the final round meant Deportivo was relegated to the third division. Deportivo asked for all matches to be replayed, as did other clubs who felt they had been unfairly harmed by the decision due to its impact on the standings.

The league said the games shouldn't be played again, but it could be up to sports courts to eventually decide who will get promoted or relegated. Local officials in La Coruña have also complained about the apparent failure of safety protocols that permitted Fuenlabrada to travel to their city.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya temples asked to light lamps to celebrate beginning of Ram temple construction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all temples in Ayodhya to carry out special cleaning of their premises and light lamps on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram, so...

PM reviews micro credit scheme for street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of a special micro-credit facility for street vendors, stressing that it should not be seen from the perspective of extending loans to them but as part of an outreach for ...

Mbappé has less than 3 weeks to recover for Atalanta game

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbapp has less than three weeks to recover from a heavily sprained ankle in order to face Atalanta in the Champions League quarterfinals. PSG plays the free-scoring Italian side on Aug. 12 in Lisbon as part o...

Rlys to introduce clause in procurement process to promote local suppliers

The Railways is set to introduce a clause for promoting local content in its procurement process so that it gets more bids from local vendorssuppliers to give a boost to the governments mission Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a statement from the nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020