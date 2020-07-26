Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kluber, Freeland set for debuts as Rangers, Rockies clash

A line drive last May 1 fractured his pitching arm, and a late-season comeback was aborted when he sustained an oblique injury. Two years after winning 18 games and posting a 2.25 ERA, Kluber finished 2019 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 13:18 IST
Kluber, Freeland set for debuts as Rangers, Rockies clash
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, and the focus will be on the comeback stories of both starters. When right-hander Corey Kluber makes his debut with the Rangers, it will be after a disappointing 2019 with the Cleveland Indians. Kluber, who won the AL Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017 with Cleveland, made only seven starts last season. A line drive last May 1 fractured his pitching arm, and a late-season comeback was aborted when he sustained an oblique injury.

Two years after winning 18 games and posting a 2.25 ERA, Kluber finished 2019 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA. Kluber, who attended high school in Texas, looks like he is returning to form, according to Rangers pitching coach Julio Rangel.

"When it comes to his stuff, how his pitches are moving, everything about him like how he attacks the zone has been really encouraging," Rangel told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I'm confident with where he's at right now. I can't wait to see him in the regular season." Rangel will get a look Sunday, and the Rockies will also get a chance to see if lefty Kyle Freeland can pitch as he did in 2018, when he set a franchise record with a 2.85 ERA. Like Kluber, Freeland is a local product, and he provided plenty of excitement for the team he grew up rooting for.

Freeland, who allowed two runs in seven innings of a no-decision in his only previous meeting with the Rangers, won 17 games two seasons ago, but 2019 was one to forget. Control issues led to a 3-11 record and a 6.73 ERA in 22 starts, and he was sent down to Triple-A to correct those problems. "Last year, he got on sort of a spiral in a number of areas," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "His arm felt great the whole year. Just from a scouting perspective, his fastball, what happened was it's a fine line. His delivery never really got comfortable. We talked about that pause, and I think that worked against him."

Freeland tweaked things in spring training and summer camp, and pitching coach Scott Foster sees a difference. "Everything is much better," Foster said. "The biggest changes are the curveball is 78-82 for variance, and the cutter/slider is more vertical. His fastball has been 89-95, which is usual. The changeup is still mid-80s with more depth."

The Rockies have gotten two strong starts to begin the season, including one from Jon Gray in Saturday's 3-2 win in Arlington. The teams have combined for just six runs in the first two games. Kluber, who is 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA in two meetings with the Rockies, will try to give Texas a win in the rubber game of the series while keeping his nerves in check when he takes the mound.

"I would imagine that once the game starts, it'll feel pretty normal to me," he said. "I think that that's kind of the exciting part of it, is getting a chance to go out there and compete against guys again. "You know when it means something, I think that that's what, when you're injured, that's the part that you miss the most, is being out there with teammates, competing, trying to win."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Naxal menace: 40 kg IED recovered in Chhattisgarh

A powerful 40 kg improvised explosive device IED planted by Maoists was recovered in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Sunday, police said. The explosive, packed in a big plastic container, was unearthed by a joint team of various security ...

No mention of floor test in Raj govt proposal to Guv: Sources

There is no mention of a floor test in the Rajasthan government proposal to the governor asking him to start Assembly session from July 31, said sources on Sunday. Rajasthan governments proposal to the Governor asks to start Assembly Sessio...

Angels' Ohtani set for 2020 pitching debut vs. A's

Two days after making Major League Baseball history simply by trotting out to second base, right-hander Shohei Ohtani will return to the pitchers mound for the first time in almost two years when he leads the Los Angeles Angels against the ...

Britain moved on Spain after data showed jump in coronavirus cases, says Raab

Britain acted swiftly to impose a quarantine on travellers returning from Spain after seeing data on Friday recording a large jump in coronavirus cases, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.Asked by Sky News why the decision was tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020