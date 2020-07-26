Left Menu
Baking 'cake' will be my standout quarantine story, says Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has said that baking a cake for his wife Anushka Sharma will be the standout quarantine story for him during this coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 13:57 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli has said that baking a cake for his wife Anushka Sharma will be the standout quarantine story for him during this coronavirus-induced lockdown. Kohli who made a cake for Anushka's birthday revealed that it was his first attempt at baking.

"I baked a cake for the first time in my life on Anushka's birthday, so that will be a standout quarantine story for me. I had never done baking in my life, and I was able to do it properly in my first attempt. She told me that she loved the cake and it was very special," Kohli told Mayank Agarwal in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of BCCI. When asked about his learning from this lockdown, Kohli replied: "This phase has realised me to focus on life and cricket is just a part of it."

During the interaction, Kohli also revealed that Mayank Agarwal makes the best protein shakes in the Indian team. The skipper also named Navdeep Saini as someone who is quite good at making protein shakes. Since 2014, Kohli has smashed 5,714 runs in Test cricket, averaging 52.90 in 108 innings.

Kohli and Mayank would soon be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from September 19 in the UAE. The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar keep on growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.

Tendulkar called time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats. At present, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings.

Kohli has so far played 86 Tests, scoring 7,240 runs with 27 centuries at an average of 53.62. His knock of 254 against South Africa at Pune in 2019 remains his highest Test score to date. When it comes to ODIs, the current Indian skipper has played 248 matches and has 43 centuries. (ANI)

