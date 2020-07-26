Not the time to look for pains, aches: Solskjaer ahead of Leicester City clash

Ahead of the final game of the Premier League 2019-20 season, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he is looking forward to the clash as it is "not the time to look for pains and aches." The season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in March, leading to the resumption in June.

"You'd expect players to feel it towards the end of a season anyway. This season has been a strange one as everyone knows. We've had five weeks playing now and all teams have got issues whether it be mental or physical injury-wise," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying. "We're in a very good position going into the last game, even though I'm sure some of the players are feeling it, but now is not the time to look for pains and aches. Now is the time to get 90 minutes in," he added.

Manchester United sit on the third position on the Premier League table with 63 points, a point ahead of the fifth-placed Leicester City. A draw at the King Power Stadium will be enough for Solskjaer's men to secure Champions League qualification for 2020/21. Reflecting on the match against Leicester City, Solskjaer said, "I'm looking forward to it. We've been chasing this position for a long, long time. We've been wanting to get to this last game with an opportunity to finish the league strongly and go past Leicester. We're there now going into the last game, we've done fantastic since the restart and we've given ourselves a good chance."

Manchester United will take on Leicester City today. (ANI)