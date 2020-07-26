Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Quartararo wins Andalusian Grand Prix as Yamahas dominate in Jerez

Bagnaia, who had never finished on the podium, capitalised on mistakes from Miller and Vinales to move up to third and he eased past Rossi whose tyres were struggling for grip in the heat before Miller slid off at turn nine. Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli looked set to challenge for a podium place before technical problems forced him to retire.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 18:43 IST
Motorcycling-Quartararo wins Andalusian Grand Prix as Yamahas dominate in Jerez

Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha led from start to finish to win the Andalusian Grand Prix on Sunday and take a big lead in the world championship standings.

Frenchman Quartararo, who also won the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix last weekend, cruised to victory while the factory Yamaha duo of former champion Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales battled it out for second. It was Spaniard Vinales who clinched runners-up spot after an overtake on the penultimate lap while 41-year-old Italian Rossi finished third to return to the podium for the first time since the Grand Prix of the Americas more than a year ago.

Rossi, who started fourth on the grid, made a good start and quickly moved up to second ahead of Vinales with the two Pramac Ducatis of Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia looking to reel them in. Bagnaia, who had never finished on the podium, capitalised on mistakes from Miller and Vinales to move up to third and he eased past Rossi whose tyres were struggling for grip in the heat before Miller slid off at turn nine.

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli looked set to challenge for a podium place before technical problems forced him to retire. Bagnaia was cruelly denied a podium when his bike began trailing smoke and the visibly upset Italian had to retire from the race.

Defending champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda did not take part as he continues to recover from surgery on a broken arm sustained in the season-opening race last weekend.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Police corral crowds as movers leave US Consulate in China

Moving trucks and vehicles with diplomatic plates pulled out of a US Consulate in southwest China on Sunday, as its impending closure over rising bilateral tensions drew a steady stream of onlookers for the second straight day. People stopp...

Cricket-England increase lead over West Indies to 258 runs

England increased their lead over the West Indies to a substantial 258 runs as an unbeaten first-wicket partnership took them to 86-0 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the third and final test on Sunday.Rory Burns and Dom S...

Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions

Serbia will strengthen its armed forces and is seeking to purchase more warplanes amid simmering tensions in the Balkans, the Serbian president said Sunday. President Aleksandar Vucic said certain initiatives have been made to buy a fleet o...

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

A city dump truck was set on fire as protesters faced off with police in Virginias capital during a demonstration in support of protesters on the other side of the country in Portland, Oregon. Virginia State Police and Richmond police worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020