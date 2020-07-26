Reports: Giants to release K Rosas, sign Catanzaro

The New York Giants are releasing Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas following a hit-and-run arrest earlier this summer, multiple outlets reported Sunday. Rosas was arrested in Butte County, Calif., after a June 15 car accident. Police said he was traveling at about 100 mph when he ran a red light and struck a pickup in an intersection. Rosas exited his disabled vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to the police report.

He was charged with three misdemeanors: reckless driving on a highway, hit-and-run property damage and driving while suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol/drugs. He could also still face discipline from the league. Rosas, 25, was also coming off a subpar 2019 campaign in which he made 12 of 17 field-goal attempts, none from longer than 45 yards. He also missed four of his 39 extra-point attempts.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after making 32 of 33 field goals and 31 of 32 PATs. Nothing official had been announced by the Giants, but Rosas acknowledged his release in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"It's been an incredible ride and I've met so many amazing coaches and teammates!" he wrote. "I wish I could have performed at the level I know I can play at, I have nothing but love for the New York Giants." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Giants had already found a replacement, signing former New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a one-year deal.

Catanzaro, 29, retired in August 2019 and was released from the Jets' reserve/left squad list last week. He has converted 119 of his 142 field-goal attempts (83.8 percent) in five seasons (2014-18) with the Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made a 60-yarder with Arizona in 2015.

