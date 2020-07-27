Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ayew gives Swansea edge over Brentford in playoff semi-final

Andre Ayew's superbly-worked goal earned Swansea City a 1-0 victory over Brentford in the Championship playoff semi-final first leg at their Liberty Stadium on Sunday. Ayew had seen his poorly-struck penalty saved just past the hour mark before Brentford had Rico Henry sent off.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 01:31 IST
Soccer-Ayew gives Swansea edge over Brentford in playoff semi-final

Andre Ayew's superbly-worked goal earned Swansea City a 1-0 victory over Brentford in the Championship playoff semi-final first leg at their Liberty Stadium on Sunday.

Ayew had seen his poorly-struck penalty saved just past the hour mark before Brentford had Rico Henry sent off. Swansea then swarmed all over Brentford seeking a crucial lead to take into the second leg next week and got it when Ayew fired into the top corner after an intricate build-up.

Brentford, who have not been in the top flight since 1947, missed out on automatic promotion on Wednesday when they lost at home to Barnsley, meaning West Bromwich Albion finished as runners-up behind Leeds United. Swansea crept into the playoffs after a remarkable final round of fixtures in which they beat Reading 4-1 and jumped above Nottingham Forest, who lost 4-1, on goal difference.

Promotion to the Premier league is worth an estimated 170 million pounds ($217.41 million). Cardiff City take on Fulham in the other semi-final. Brentford had the better of the first half with Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma both missing chances to put them in control, although Ayew and Rhian Brewster came close for the Swans just before the interval.

The visitors continued to threaten after the break with Mathias Jensen dragging a great chance wide. Swansea were then awarded a penalty when Brewster was tripped by Brentford captain Pontus Jansson but Ayew's effort was kept out by David Raya.

It looked like being a key moment but that was still to come as Henry's high-speed sliding tackle on Connor Roberts was deemed dangerous and worthy of a straight red card. Ayew, who re-joined Swansea in 2018 having left to join West Ham United, made amends for his miss, volleying home after a sweet move which he started. Ayew played the ball in to Conor Gallagher whose dink was cushioned to Ayew by Jay Fulton and the Ghana international smashed the ball home.

"Andre brushed off the disappointment of the penalty and didn't let that affect him, but that's what he does, step up in the big moments," Swansea coach Steve Cooper said. Brentford will now have to bounce back after three successive defeats.

($1 = 0.7819 pounds)

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Tigers edge Reds on Cron's late homer

C.J. Cron belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, and the visiting Detroit Tigers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Sunday to take two of three in their opening series. For the second straight day, the Tigers broke...

Oakland protesters set fire to courthouse, smash windows

A protest through the streets of downtown Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when a small group of demonstrators wearing helmets and goggles and carrying large signs that doubled as shields se...

Ramirez goes deep twice as Indians beat Royals

Jose Ramirez hit two homers and drove in four runs on Sunday afternoon, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 9-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals and a series win over the American League Central rival. After being held to a total of four...

Torres fuels Yankees' 3-2 win over Nationals

Gleyber Torres chased Patrick Corbin with a solo homer in the seventh inning and then delivered a tiebreaking RBI single off Sean Doolittle in the eighth as the visiting New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 Sunday afternoon to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020