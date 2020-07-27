Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiermaier's 2-run triple lifts Rays over Blue Jays

Ji-Man Choi hit his first home run and drove in two, and Brandon Lowe went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Toronto starter Thomas Hatch worked one time through the order, facing nine batters, in his big league debut.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 06:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 06:05 IST
Kiermaier's 2-run triple lifts Rays over Blue Jays

Kevin Kiermaier's two-run, walk-off triple with none out in the 10th inning rallied the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Toronto scored a run in the top of the 10th on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s sacrifice fly against Chaz Roe (1-0), but Kiermaier ripped his triple into the right field corner on a 1-0 pitch from Shun Yamaguchi (0-1), scoring Kevan Smith and Jose Martinez as the Rays claimed the rubber match of the three-game series.

Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell threw 46 pitches in a scoreless season debut, allowing three hits, striking out five, walking two and uncorking one wild pitch. He labored through both innings as the Blue Jays left five men on base. Ji-Man Choi hit his first home run and drove in two, and Brandon Lowe went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI.

Toronto starter Thomas Hatch worked one time through the order, facing nine batters, in his big league debut. The rookie right-hander worked 2 1/3 hitless innings, fanned three and walked two. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Brandon Drury each had two hits. Randal Grichuk (2-for-2, run) left the game in the sixth with an injury after chasing a ground-rule double.

Grichuk opened the sixth with a single, and Hernandez's double to left was misplayed by Manuel Margot for an error, allowing Grichuk to score and sending Hernandez to third. Danny Jansen's single made it 2-0. After Drury and Gurriel singled, Bichette's lined single to left plated two more for the 4-0 lead.

Normally a left-handed hitter who often takes batting practice from the right side, Choi -- batting righty for the first time in a professional game since 2015 -- drilled the southpaw Anthony Kay's first pitch for a solo homer leading off the home sixth. Pinch hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo's RBI groundout cut the deficit to 4-2 in the seventh. The Rays scored twice with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth against closer Ken Giles, who was removed in the middle of facing Choi with the bases full. Choi walked after Brian Moran relieved Giles, and Lowe's single tied the game at 4-4.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria reports record-high of new coronavirus cases

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Monday six new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases compared with 459 a day earlier. Five of those six deaths are connected to outbreak...

Trump team, Senate Republicans agree on coronavirus aid offer to Democrats

Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday they agreed in principle with Senate Republicans on a 1 trillion coronavirus relief package -- the partys opening offer in negotiations with Democrats less than a week before enhanced ...

Reds 2B Moustakas goes on IL after waking up sick

The Cincinnati Reds placed second baseman Mike Moustakas on the injured list, the club announced prior to Sundays series finale against the visiting Detroit Tigers. Moustakas, who was 4-for-8 with a homer and four RBIs in his first two game...

Banned in China, some Falun Gong fear new Hong Kong national security law

On Sunday July 5, five days after China enacted a new national security law in Hong Kong, Yang Xiaolan and three dozen Falun Gong members stood upright in a public park, their arms outstretched above their closed eyes as their meditation so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020