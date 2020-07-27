Marlins to delay travel over coronavirus concerns

The Miami Marlins will stay an extra night in Philadelphia because of coronavirus concerns, with the expectation that the team flies home Monday morning in advance of their home opener. Four Marlins players are reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus, with catcher Jorge Alfaro receiving a positive diagnosis revealed Friday. On Sunday, it was reported that right-hander Jose Urena had tested positive, as did first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Coper and outfielder Harold Ramirez.

"We're more comfortable flying as a group later," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sunday, according to ABC-6 in Philadelphia. Urena was supposed to pitch in Sunday's series finale at Philadelphia, but that start was given to Robert Dugger. The Marlins ended the day with an 11-6 victory to take two of the three in the season-opening series.

The plan to stay an extra night in Philadelphia means the Marlins won't get to Miami until hours before their home opener Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles. "We're taking risks every day," Mattingly told reporters. "That's what the players all around the league are doing. You travel all the time (and) it's a risk that we take. We're going to have to be adjustable, we're going to have to be flexible, we're going to have to be patient."

--Field Level Media