Swanson powers Braves rout of Mets

Adams walked and Swanson ended Porcello's night by lacing a two-run double. Albies laced an RBI double in the fifth and Ozuna led off the sixth with his second homer in as many games.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 08:17 IST
Dansby Swanson finished a triple shy of the cycle and tied a career-high with five RBIs on Sunday night for the Atlanta Braves, who cruised to a 14-1 win over the host New York Mets in the deciding game of a three-game series. Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies also homered for the Braves, who pounded out 17 hits - six more than they had in the first two games combined. The 13-run margin of victory was tied for the Braves' second-largest ever against the Mets and their biggest since a 15-2 win on Aug. 19, 2009.

The five-RBI game was the second of Swanson's career. He also did it against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 4, 2019. Every Braves starter had at least one hit. Catcher William Contreras, making his first big league start, had three hits, as did Swanson and Albies.

Jhoulys Chacin, making his Braves debut, earned the win with 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Sean Newcomb. Brandon Nimmo had an RBI double for the Mets.

The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first against Rick Porcello, who was making his National League debut after spending his first 11 seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox. Albies doubled with one out and Freddie Freeman walked before Matt Adams and Swanson each delivered two-out RBI singles. After Nimmo's two-out RBI double in the second, the Braves chased Porcello before he could record an out in the third.

Albies led off by reaching on an error by third baseman Jeff McNeil. After Freeman walked, Ozuna doubled home Albies. Adams walked and Swanson ended Porcello's night by lacing a two-run double. Corey Oswalt entered, walked Riley and gave up a two-run double to Ender Inciarte. Swanson hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Albies laced an RBI double in the fifth and Ozuna led off the sixth with his second homer in as many games. Riley hit a majestic homer to left two outs later and Albies capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the seventh.

Newcomb allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 3 1/3 innings. Porcello allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out one.

