Bournemouth relegated despite win at Everton; Baines retires

Bournemouth's five-year stay in the Premier League ended despite a 3-1 win at Everton on the final day of the season. Eddie Howe's side needed wins from Arsenal against Watford and West Ham against Aston Villa, as well as its own win at Everton, to clinch another late escape.

But Villa's 1-1 draw at West Ham ensured it just survived and that Bournemouth's efforts came too late. Villa stayed one point clear and both Bournemouth and Watford – which lost 3-2 at Arsenal – were relegated. Everton defender Leighton Baines announced his retirement after his 420th and final appearance for the Toffees.

"I am incredibly proud to have represented Everton for the past 13 years and my decision to retire has been a difficult one to make," the 35-year-old former England defender said in a message to Everton fans on the club's official website. Howe named an attacking Bournemouth lineup and was rewarded with an early lead after Joshua King converted a penalty in the 13th minute. Brazilian forward Richarlison was penalized after moving the ball with his arm.

With Arsenal leading against Watford, Bournemouth still needed West Ham to score against Villa. But Moise Kean equalized for Everton in the 41st after being picked out at the back post by Theo Walcott.

Dominic Solanke restored the visitors' lead in first half injury time. Everton dominated possession without creating clear chances in the second half.

Callum Wilson should have scored for Bournemouth before substitute Junior Stanislas finally made it 3-1 with 10 minutes of regular time remaining. However, Jack Grealish's late goal was enough for Villa to survive at Bournemouth's expense.

Villa finished with 35 points, followed by Bournemouth on 34, ahead of Watford on goal difference. Norwich City was already relegated and finished the season on 21 points after a 5-0 drubbing at Manchester City..