Ronaldo dedicates Serie A title to Juventus fans

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday dedicated the Serie A title to Juventus fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. "Done! Champions of Italy. Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

"This title is dedicated to all Juve fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the pandemic that has taken us all by surprise by overturning the world," he added. Juventus registered a 2-0 win over Sampdoria here on Monday to win the ninth successive Serie A title.

Ronaldo scored at the end of the first half to hand the Bianconeri the lead while Federico Bernardeschi's second-half effort doubled Juventus' advantage. The Portuguese star further stated, "It was not easy! Your courage, your attitude and your determination were the strength we needed to face this tight final of the championship and fight to the end for this title that belongs to all of Italy. A big hug to you all!"

Juventus now have 83 points at the top of the Serie A table with a seven-point lead over the second-placed club Inter Milan. They will next take on Cagliari on July 30. (ANI)