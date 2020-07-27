Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC launches Men's Cricket World Cup Super League to bring 'context to ODI cricket'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday launched the inaugural ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 27-07-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 12:28 IST
ICC launches Men's Cricket World Cup Super League to bring 'context to ODI cricket'
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday launched the inaugural ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Getting underway on July 30 in Southampton, the Super League will begin with a series between world champions England and Ireland.

"Introduced to bring context to One-Day International (ODI) cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India," ICC said in a statement. Featuring 13 teams, the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket Super League 2015-17, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series.

Commenting on the launch, Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager - Cricket Operations, said the league will bring relevance and context to ODI cricket. "We are delighted to get the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League underway with World Cup winners England against Ireland. The league will bring relevance and context to ODI cricket over the next three years, as qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is at stake. The Super League gives cricket fans around the world even more reasons to watch as the drama of league cricket unfolds," ICC's official website quoted Allardice as saying.

"The decision last week to move the World Cup back to late 2023 gives us more time to schedule any games lost due to COVID-19 and preserve the integrity of the qualification process, meaning it will be decided on the field of play, which is important," Allardice added. England captain Eoin Morgan said it is nice to start their journey for the next edition of the tournament.

"We're looking forward to playing cricket again and to the ICC Men's World Cup Super League. Given the situation, it will be quite different to the last time we played at home, when we lifted the World Cup at Lord's, but it's nice to be starting our journey for the next edition of the tournament," Morgan said. "I'm sure cricket fans all over the world will be excited to see white-ball cricket resume and we're looking forward to the challenge. Ireland are a talented team who have shown over the years that they can beat the best on their day. We look forward to what promises to be an interesting series," he added.

ICC said that further updates on the Super League and its fixtures will be shared in due course, after a discussion with ICC Member Boards. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

MFs log Rs 1.24 lakh cr inflows in June qtr on strong interest in liquid, arbitrage funds

Investors pumped in Rs 1.24&#160;lakh crore into various mutual fund schemes in three months ended June 2020, with liquid and arbitrage segments contributing the most to the inflow. This follows an outflow of over Rs 94,200 crore into mutua...

China shares regain ground as data signals firm economic rebound

Chinese shares clawed back lost ground on Monday after data showed that Chinas economic recovery is continuing to build momentum, but heightened Sino-U.S. tensions kept gains in check. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.26 ...

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all thats possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Mondays planned rollout of the Senate Republicans USD 1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP disarray...

EVI Technologies, RevFin tie up for EV financing

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure firm EVI Technologies on Monday said it has partnered with digital lending startup RevFin and electric three-wheeler makers Saarthi and Mayuri, to provide funding for EVs and swappable battery soluti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020