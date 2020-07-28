Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington WR Latimer placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Latimer received felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanors -- prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Per the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, a player who is placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List may not practice or attend games, but upon request and with the club's permission may be present at the club's facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation and other permitted non-football activities.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 01:21 IST
Washington WR Latimer placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The NFL placed Washington Football Team wide receiver Cody Latimer on the Commissioner's Exempt List, the league announced Monday. Latimer, 27, was involved in an incident in May in which gunshots were fired in an apartment in Colorado. Latimer received felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanors -- prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Per the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, a player who is placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List may not practice or attend games, but upon request and with the club's permission may be present at the club's facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation and other permitted non-football activities. The news comes on the same day that New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were also placed on the exempt list.

The Douglas County Sheriff's office said in May that deputies responded to reports of gunshots fired in an apartment in unincorporated Douglas County shortly after midnight. When they arrived, they took Latimer into custody. One person in the apartment was reported to have minor injuries that weren't related to a gunshot. Latimer played collegiately at Indiana. The Broncos selected him the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he spent four seasons in Denver, followed by two with the New York Giants.

In 66 career games (15 starts), he has 70 catches for 935 yards with six touchdowns. The Washington Football Team signed Latimer in March to a one-year, $1.05 million contract, with $137,500 of it guaranteed.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. consumers received $9.8 billion in Volkswagen diesel settlements

U.S. buyers of polluting Volkswagen AG vehicles received more than 9.8 billion in settlements, the Federal Trade Commission FTC said on Monday . Volkswagen agreed to offer to buy back or repair more than 550,000 polluting diesel U.S. vehicl...

Major League Baseball season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players. The post...

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby, a representative for the couple...

Science News Roundup: School girls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.School girls in India discover Earth-bound asteroidTwo teenage girls from India have discovered an Earth-bound asteroid by poring through images from a University of Hawaii telescope, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020