Washington WR Latimer placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

The NFL placed Washington Football Team wide receiver Cody Latimer on the Commissioner's Exempt List, the league announced Monday. Latimer, 27, was involved in an incident in May in which gunshots were fired in an apartment in Colorado. Latimer received felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanors -- prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Per the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, a player who is placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List may not practice or attend games, but upon request and with the club's permission may be present at the club's facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation and other permitted non-football activities. The news comes on the same day that New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were also placed on the exempt list.

The Douglas County Sheriff's office said in May that deputies responded to reports of gunshots fired in an apartment in unincorporated Douglas County shortly after midnight. When they arrived, they took Latimer into custody. One person in the apartment was reported to have minor injuries that weren't related to a gunshot. Latimer played collegiately at Indiana. The Broncos selected him the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he spent four seasons in Denver, followed by two with the New York Giants.

In 66 career games (15 starts), he has 70 catches for 935 yards with six touchdowns. The Washington Football Team signed Latimer in March to a one-year, $1.05 million contract, with $137,500 of it guaranteed.