Going to miss you a lot: Mohamed Salah's farewell message to Dejan Lovren

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has said that the club is really going to miss Dejan Lovren a lot after the latter leaves the club to join Zenit St Petersburg.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 28-07-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 08:47 IST
Dejan Lovren with Mohamed Salah. (Photo/ Dejan Lovren Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has said that the club is really going to miss Dejan Lovren a lot after the latter leaves the club to join Zenit St Petersburg. "I don't know how to say, my friend. You don't know my feeling right now. We're really going to miss you a lot, especially me. You've been an unbelievable player and a great friend to me. We're going to miss you a lot. I miss you a lot, I love you so much. You've been fantastic outside the field and inside the field," the club's official website quoted Salah as saying.

"So, thank you for everything you did for the club, thank you for everything you did for me. I wish you all the best in the future and I wish you to have a great career as well, enjoying the new club with your family. Thank you very much and see you soon," he added. Liverpool on Monday confirmed that Lovren has joined Zenit St Petersburg in a permanent transfer.

The centre-back's six-year spell with the Reds came to a close after he signed a deal with the Russian Premier League side. Lovren made 185 appearances for the club following a transfer from Southampton in July 2014, scoring eight goals. (ANI)

