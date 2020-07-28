Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket South Africa holds first cricket for social justice meeting

In order to address the issues of discrimination, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday arranged its first cricket for social justice and nation-building (SJN) meeting with more than 30 former cricketers and coaches of colour.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-07-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 08:59 IST
Cricket South Africa holds first cricket for social justice meeting
Cricket South Africa logo. . Image Credit: ANI

In order to address the issues of discrimination, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday arranged its first cricket for social justice and nation-building (SJN) meeting with more than 30 former cricketers and coaches of colour. The apex body of cricket in South Africa held the meeting to affirm its support towards the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and its relevance in South Africa.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the inaugural session was chaired by outgoing CSA President Chris Nenzani and the transformation committee head Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw. Director of cricket Graeme Smith and CEO Jacques Faul didn't attend the meeting as the board wanted to allow the former players the freedom to talk.

"They felt that many 'talk shops' have taken place in the past and that this time urgent action and implementation was needed to address their concerns," ESPNcricinfo quoted a representative from the group as saying. "It was a board engagement, and we decided to host it as such. We could not throw our colleague (Smith) under the bus. We wanted the players to be free to talk," said Kula-Ameyaw.

Faul said that he along with Smith wanted to attend the meeting but realise that they may need to wait in order to engage with former players of colour on what is a sensitive issue. "We were invited but then the board explained to us that it would be better if we don't attend the first meeting so we allow the opportunity for players to speak freely," ESPNcricinfo quoted Faul as saying.

Earlier, 31 former and current Proteas cricketers had signed a letter showcasing their support towards the Black Lives Matter campaign and pacer Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese stocks gain on signs of economic rebound

The Chinese stock market edged up on Tuesday on expectations that the worlds second-largest economy was on track for a rebound, and that Beijing will keep its policy supportive. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.6 ...

Police arrest leader of Sydney protests against racism

Police arrested a leader of an anti-racism protest and shut down the demonstration before it started Tuesday after courts ruled the gathering in downtown Sydney was illegal due to the pandemic threat. Organiser Paddy Gibson was among a numb...

Kenya Power in talks with energy regulator to increase electricity prices

Kenya Power has opened talks with the energy regulator to increase electricity prices by up to a fifth after the State softened its earlier stand against higher tariffs.The listed utility firm said it was engaging the Energy and Petroleum R...

Malaysia's Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB graft case

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty on Tuesday on all seven corruption charges in his first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.The landmark case has been w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020