Former 49ers DT Stubblefield convicted of rape

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield was convicted Monday of raping a developmentally disabled woman in his Morgan Hill, Calif., home more than five years ago. A jury in Santa Clara County, Calif., found Stubblefield guilty of rape by force using a firearm, oral copulation by force, and false imprisonment following a nine-month trial.

The 49-year-old former football star was acquitted on a charge of raping a person incapable of giving consent. Stubblefield, who could face 15 years to life in prison, will be jailed without bail until he is sentenced, according to multiple media reports.

"This was a triumph of resilience," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient. If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for?" Prosecutors alleged that Stubblefield raped the woman, then 31, after he initially contacted her through a nanny website, saying he was in need of a babysitter for his children.

One of Stubblefield's attorneys, Allen Sawyer, called the incident a "paid encounter for sex," according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Sawyer said to the newspaper that his team would seek a new trial.

"There's a lot of information that we have, that the jury was not allowed to have, that we think would have been impactful to their decision," Sawyer told the Chronicle. "We expect to keep fighting for Mr. Stubblefield's innocence. We will clear his name, and we look forward to fighting this out in the courts. This is just the first battle." Stubblefield played in the NFL for the 49ers (1993-97, 2001-02), the then-Washington Redskins (1998-2000) and the then-Oakland Raiders (2003). He helped San Francisco win the Super Bowl after the 1994 season. Stubblefield made the Pro Bowl in 1994, 1995 and 1997, and he was selected an All-Pro in 1997.

In 154 career games (149 starts), he recorded 434 tackles, 53.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. San Francisco made Stubblefield a first-round draft pick (26th overall) out of Kansas in 1993.

--Field Level Media