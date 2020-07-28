Soccer-Lallana excited by Brighton ambition

Adam Lallana says Brighton & Hove Albion's ambition was a major factor in his decision to join the club from Premier League champions Liverpool. Lallana, who has won 34 England caps, joined the Seagulls for free on a three-year contract after spending six years at Liverpool.

"It's a breath of fresh air coming here. It's a challenge I am looking forward to," the 32-year-old told Brighton's website. "The whole infrastructure and ambition around the club excites me. There is so much young talent and so much ability. It was a pretty easy choice for me in the end.

"I look at how ambitious the chairman is to start with and how highly the manager is regarded since he has come into the club. I looked at all those aspects... and it was a perfect fit really." Brighton finished 15th in the Premier League this season with 41 points, their best-ever points tally in England's top-flight.