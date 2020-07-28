Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andrew Balbirnie to lead Ireland in ODI series against England

Andrew Balbirnie will be leading Ireland in the three-match ODI series against England, as national selectors announced a 14-member squad on Tuesday.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:11 IST
Andrew Balbirnie to lead Ireland in ODI series against England
Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Andrew Balbirnie will be leading Ireland in the three-match ODI series against England, as national selectors announced a 14-member squad on Tuesday. Ireland has a travelling squad of 22 players in Southampton and can bring in any of the eight reserve players to subsequent matches.

However, it is important to note that selectors have named 14 players for just the first match of the three-match series. Ireland's 14-member squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Gareth Delany, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.

"These ODIs are not only a great opportunity for our squad to test themselves against the world champions, but are extremely important in the context of qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup," Andrew White, chairman of national men's selectors said in an official statement. "Every player in our squad is lacking game time as a result of the lockdown, so the two warm-up games gave the players an opportunity to gain their first competitive action since early March and there were some very positive performances on display over those two matches," he added.

The series between England and Ireland will see the launch of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Introduced to bring context to ODI cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India.

The first ODI between England and Ireland will be played on Thursday, July 30 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Broad takes 500th test wicket to join illustrious company

England fast bowler Stuart Broad took his 500th test wicket on Tuesday when he trapped West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite leg before wicket on the last day of the third and final test at Old Trafford. Broad become the seventh bowler -- a...

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib guilty in 1st trial for 1MDB looting

A court sentenced former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve up to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of crimes involving the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund that brought down his government in a sh...

How Reuters analyzed Rite Aid's use of facial recognition technology

Reuters analyzed Rite Aid stores in Americas two biggest cities to determine which received facial recognition technology and which did not. The news agency gathered this data through one or more visits by Reuters journalists to all 75 Rite...

Bring a chair and sunscreen: boarding schools prepare for students' return

Students at a small boarding school in California received an unusual set of instructions this summer return to campus in the fall armed with a portable chair, a sun hat and sunscreen.Taking classes out into the open is one key part of Midl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020