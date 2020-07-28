Phillies, Yankees postponed again

There will be no baseball in Philadelphia on Tuesday, where the pending results of COVID-19 tests for several members of the Phillies will prevent them from playing for a second consecutive day. The visiting New York Yankees returned to the Bronx and are scheduled to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday's game was canceled and the Phillies reported to Citizens Bank Park to undergo testing for the coronavirus. The precaution was taken after several members of the Miami Marlins' traveling party, including players and staff, tested positive. By Tuesday morning, reports surfaced that the Marlins had 17 positive tests in five days. The Marlins played the Phillies in the season-opening series in Philadelphia and delayed their return to Miami on Monday in order to quarantine at the team hotel in Philadelphia. Their home games Monday and Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles were postponed.

Jake Arrieta was scheduled to start Monday and then Tuesday for the Phillies. He could still be used when the series shifts to New York, although MLB has given no assurances Wednesday's game will be played. Miami is scheduled to host the Washington Nationals this weekend. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said his level of concern spiked from an "8 to 12" after learning of the Marlins' situation.

When asked if he was prepared to take his team to Miami this weekend, Martinez said he is hopeful MLB will "make the right decision. That's all I'm going to say."