Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phillies, Yankees postponed again

The visiting New York Yankees returned to the Bronx and are scheduled to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday. Monday's game was canceled and the Phillies reported to Citizens Bank Park to undergo testing for the coronavirus.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:03 IST
Phillies, Yankees postponed again
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

There will be no baseball in Philadelphia on Tuesday, where the pending results of COVID-19 tests for several members of the Phillies will prevent them from playing for a second consecutive day. The visiting New York Yankees returned to the Bronx and are scheduled to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday's game was canceled and the Phillies reported to Citizens Bank Park to undergo testing for the coronavirus. The precaution was taken after several members of the Miami Marlins' traveling party, including players and staff, tested positive. By Tuesday morning, reports surfaced that the Marlins had 17 positive tests in five days. The Marlins played the Phillies in the season-opening series in Philadelphia and delayed their return to Miami on Monday in order to quarantine at the team hotel in Philadelphia. Their home games Monday and Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles were postponed.

Jake Arrieta was scheduled to start Monday and then Tuesday for the Phillies. He could still be used when the series shifts to New York, although MLB has given no assurances Wednesday's game will be played. Miami is scheduled to host the Washington Nationals this weekend. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said his level of concern spiked from an "8 to 12" after learning of the Marlins' situation.

When asked if he was prepared to take his team to Miami this weekend, Martinez said he is hopeful MLB will "make the right decision. That's all I'm going to say."

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Real Madrid forward Mariano tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday. The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on Aug. 7. Real Madrid lost at ho...

Miami medical teams feel helpless as COVID-19 devastates South Florida

As the coronavirus ravages Florida, healthcare workers in Miami hospitals are struggling to cope with the emotional and physical impact of treating a crushing wave of COVID-19 patients. After seeing 10,000 new cases a day become the norm ac...

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Federal Reserve officials are grappling this week with the timing and scope of their next policy moves at a time when the raging viral pandemic has weakened the US economy. No major changes are likely when the Fed releases a statement Wedne...

Cricket-No selection regrets for Windies despite fatigue, says Holder

Captain Jason Holder said West Indies had no regrets about keeping almost the same team throughout a physically-demanding three-test series against England although some of his side were suffering from mental fatigue at the end. A tired-loo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020