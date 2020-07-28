Reports: Patriots LB Hightower, Bears DT Goldman join opt-out list

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung and running back Brandon Bolden are joining the list of players opting out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Bears starting defensive tackle Eddie Goldman informed the team he was opting out, while NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will as well.

Houston Texans defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes will also opt out, Rapoport reported. The NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that 21 players had tested positive for COVID-19 since reporting for training camps began last week, bringing the total of positive tests this offseason to 107. The number is expected to climb this week, with most players reporting to teams on Tuesday and set to take multiple tests over the next few days before participating in any activities.

Per the NFLPA, seven teams still have their infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans under review: Atlanta, Los Angeles Chargers, New England, New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington. Hightower, 30, is a three-time Super Bowl champ and two-time Pro Bowl selection who has played in 102 games (99 starts) since the Patriots made him a first-round pick in 2012. He has 505 tackles and 25.5 sacks.

"Me and my fiancee are just more concerned with the health of our family than football -- especially the new addition to our family," Hightower, who has a newborn son, told Rapoport. Chung, who turns 33 in August and whose wife is expecting a baby, reportedly considered retirement this offseason before signing a two-year extension through 2023 in May. An 11-year veteran, he has spent 10 seasons with the Patriots (2009-12, 2014-19), winning three Super Bowls while playing 141 games for the club.

Bolden, 30, has earned two Super Bowl rings with New England. In 114 games with the Patriots (2012-17, 2019) and Miami Dolphins (2018), he has rushed for 1,071 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hightower, Chung and Bolden bring the Patriots' total of players opting out to at least six, along with offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale and offensive lineman Najee Toran.

Goldman reportedly has health concerns. If he has a medical necessity, he would receive a $350,000 stipend for 2020. Players considered high risk for COVID-19 can earn a $350,000 stipend and an accrued NFL season if they decide to opt out. Players without risk can receive $150,000, according to the agreement approved last week by the league and the NFL Players Association, although the voluntary opt-out stipend is solely an advance toward future salary. The stipend is not available to undrafted rookies.

Goldman, 26, has 12.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 67 career games (63 starts) with the Bears since being a second-round pick in 2015. Lotulelei, 30, has 13.5 sacks and 32 TFLs in 108 career games (107 starts) for the Bills (2018-19) and Carolina Panthers (2013-17) since being a first-round pick in 2013.

Dallas Cowboys undrafted rookie wide receiver Stephen Guidry also opted out. He joins Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady as the team's first players to opt out. Broncos defensive tackle Kyle Peko informed the team he's not playing due to the coronavirus this season, and Ravens offensive tackle Andre Smith also reportedly will sit out. Others include Saints veteran tight end Cole Wick, and Titans undrafted rookie offensive lineman Anthony McKinney.

Vanderdoes, 25, was a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2017. He appeared in 16 games (13 starts) for Oakland as a rookie and three games with Houston in 2019. --Field Level Media