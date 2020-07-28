Reports: Bengals, Burrow agree on rookie contract

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with first overall pick Joe Burrow on his rookie contract, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Burrow's slotted contract value is $36.1 million over four years, all fully guaranteed, with a $23.9 million signing bonus. Like all first-round picks, his deal has a fifth-year team option.

Burrow, 23, was drafted No. 1 in late April, capping an incredible rise from being a transfer from Ohio State to LSU to winning the Heisman Trophy in a record landslide after throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. LSU went 15-0 and won the national championship, beating Clemson in the title game.

Former Clemson wideout Tee Higgins, the 33rd overall pick and now a teammate of Burrow's, has yet to sign his rookie contract. All other Bengals have signed their deals. --Field Level Media