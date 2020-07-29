Left Menu
Baseball-MLB postpones Marlins games through Sunday due to COVID-19 outbreak

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 01:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Major League Baseball on Tuesday postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, it said in a statement.

Seventeen members of the organization have tested positive over the last five days, according to multiple reports. The league had already postponed on Monday two of the team's games due to the initial rash of positive test results.

"Given the current circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week," the league said in a statement.

