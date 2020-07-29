Phillies' games PPD until Friday; Yankees to face Orioles

The Philadelphia Phillies will not play again until at least Friday, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday, citing "an abundance of caution" after a coronavirus outbreak on the roster of Philadelphia's opponent last weekend. The Miami Marlins had their games postponed until at least Monday, following at least 17 reported positive tests among players and staff over the past few days. The Phillies hosted the Marlins for a three-game series Friday through Sunday.

Both teams canceled Monday's games after Miami's initial positive tests, and Tuesday's games were also canceled before MLB's announcement. The Phillies' four-game home-and-home series with the Yankees this week was wiped out, with their next game scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays are playing their home games in Buffalo because the Canadian federal government did not approve them to use their home stadium in Toronto, but they will not be set to play in Buffalo until Aug. 11. They will be designated as the "home" team for their series at Philadelphia.

With the Yankees and the Orioles -- Miami's scheduled opponent -- without games to play, the Yankees will visit Baltimore for games on Wednesday and Thursday. More schedule changes are expected at a later date. MLB Network reported Tuesday that no Phillies players have tested positive for COVID-19 -- the league said the only positive tests among more than 6,400 since Friday were from the Marlins -- but one staff member tested positive, with more tests coming Tuesday.

The Marlins played the Phillies in the season-opening series in Philadelphia and delayed their return to Miami on Monday in order to quarantine at the team hotel in Philadelphia. Jake Arrieta was scheduled to start Monday and then Tuesday for the Phillies. He could still be used when the Phillies resume against the Blue Jays.

The Phillies opened 1-2 against the Marlins. --Field Level Media