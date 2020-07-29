Left Menu
Titans OT Wilson, Jags OT Taylor placed on COVID list

Wilson is the second first-round pick to be placed on the list, after Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Also placed on the list Tuesday was Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawann Taylor, along with another Jaguars O-lineman, Ryan Pope. Taylor, 22, was a second-round pick (35th overall) in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 02:13 IST
Tennessee Titans first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel announced in a video conference call with reporters. Wilson is the second first-round pick to be placed on the list, after Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.

Also placed on the list Tuesday was Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawann Taylor, along with another Jaguars O-lineman, Ryan Pope. The new list is for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been quarantined or in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Wilson, 21, was drafted 29th overall in April. He is expected to compete for the starting job at right tackle, which was vacated when Jack Conklin joined the Cleveland Browns in free agency. Dennis Kelly, who re-signed in March, will also compete for the job. Taylor, 22, was a second-round pick (35th overall) in 2019. He played every snap as a rookie for the Jaguars at right tackle.

--Field Level Media

