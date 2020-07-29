Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lucescu to coach Dynamo in another U-turn

Romanian Mircea Lucescu said on Tuesday he will take a charge of Ukraine's most successful club Dynamo Kyiv, a day after deciding to quit the job following fan criticism of his appointment.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 02:37 IST
Soccer-Lucescu to coach Dynamo in another U-turn

Romanian Mircea Lucescu said on Tuesday he will take a charge of Ukraine's most successful club Dynamo Kyiv, a day after deciding to quit the job following fan criticism of his appointment. Former Romania and Turkey boss Lucescu, who turns 75 on Wednesday, had decided to leave Dynamo only four days after being appointed as coach.

Dynamo's fans had been furious about Lucescu's appointment as he had previously transformed Dynamo's bitter rivals Shakhtar Donetsk into a force to be reckoned with in Europe. Lucescu said in a statement on Monday that it was impossible for him to work in a "hostile environment".

A day later, however, he assured Dynamo president Ihor Surkis that he would take charge at the club. "Dear Mr President, I deeply respect your steadfastness in the development of FC Dynamo," Lucescu said in a statement published on Dynamo's website.

"My fears were related only to not creating difficulties for the football family of the Kyiv club. "I am sure that together with you we will achieve those significant results that will radically change the attitude towards my appointment and the future work of the club under my leadership."

After joining Shakhtar in May 2004 Lucescu won eight Ukrainian league titles, five national cups and most significantly claimed the Europa League title in 2009 to become the club's most successful coach. Lucescu, who also coached Inter Milan, Turkey's Galatasaray and Besiktas, Russia's Zenit St Petersburg and several other clubs, replaced Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko, who was sacked last week after Dynamo's disappointing league season.

"Together we take on new challenges and together we continue to write the glorious history of Dynamo," Surkis said. "We hope that the legendary Mircea Lucescu will leave his bright page in this chronicle." Dynamo, Ukraine's most successful and popular club with 15 league titles since 1993, finished second in the league but 23 points behind Shakhtar, who have won the championship for the last four seasons.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

UK sets up $647 million emergency insurance fund for film and TV

Britain has announced a 500 million-pound 647 million fund to help television and film companies restart productions after companies complained they were unable to get insurance because of the coronavirus pandemic. Shoots shut down abruptly...

Providing women with contraception could save poor countries billions

Low- and middle-income countries could save billions of dollars a year in health care costs by investing in making contraception widely available to women, researchers said on Tuesday.Among 923 million women wanting to avoid pregnancy in th...

Baseball-MLB shuts Marlins down for a week in bid to contain virus

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday in a bid to contain a COVID-19 outbreak among its players that could potentially endanger the 2020 season.Miami, who opened their season last Friday in Philadelphia,...

Final two defendants sent to prison in Washington, D.C.-area trafficking ring

Two men who pleaded guilty to trafficking an underage girl as part of a prostitution ring that operated in the Washington, D.C., area in 2018 and 2019 were sentenced on Tuesday to federal prison. Elvis Pichardo Hernandez was sentenced to 13...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020