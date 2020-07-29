Thunder C Noel out after missing COVID-19 test

Left Menu
Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel sat out Tuesday's scrimmage against the Portland Trail Blazers because he missed a scheduled COVID-19 test, coach Billy Donovan told reporters. NBA guidelines call for a one-day quarantine if a player misses a test. Noel is the third known NBA player to miss a scrimmage after forgetting about a COVID-19 test.

Noel is the third known NBA player to miss a scrimmage after forgetting about a COVID-19 test. Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap and Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis are the others. Donovan said Noel felt bad about forgetting about the test.

"Nerlens was extremely remorseful," Donovan said. "If I'm being totally honest, there's times I've been in my room and been like, 'Oh my God, I forgot to take my test' and I'd have to run down there and test. These days kind of run together. "Sometimes it can slip your mind if your test isn't right around practice, it could be a little later in the day, you could forget. Everybody here has had to be personally reminded. ... We've talked about we've all got to be responsible to make sure we're getting that done."

Noel is expected to be available when the Thunder restart the season against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Noel, who is in his sixth NBA season, is averaging 7.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 55 games (six starts) this season.

