Cowboys put Poe, Crawford on PUP list

The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford and Dontari Poe on the active/physically unable to perform list (PUP) for the start of training camp on Tuesday. Crawford, 30, missed most of last season due to hip surgery, recording one sack in four games (two starts).

Poe, a 29-year-old who reached a two-year deal with the Cowboys in March, had surgery last November for a torn quadriceps while playing for the Panthers. Crawford has 23 sacks over his seven-year career, all with the Cowboys, while Poe has 20.5 sacks over his eight-year career.

Both players are eligible to be activated from PUP at any time during camp. The first padded practice isn't scheduled until Aug. 17 because teams will have a gradual ramp-up period after a virtual-only offseason program. Dallas also waived running back Jordan Chunn and defensive lineman Garrett Marino with non-football injury and non-football illness designations, respectively.

--Field Level Media