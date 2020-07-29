Left Menu
Cardinals lose RHP Mikolas for remainder of 2020

The team initially announced the injury as a forearm strain, but multiple media reports indicated Mikolas will need surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow and will not be available until 2021. Mikolas is signed with the Cardinals through the 2023 season. --Field Level Media

The St. Louis Cardinals suddenly have an opening in their starting rotation, announcing Tuesday that right-hander Miles Mikolas was placed on the 10-day injured list and is expected to be lost for the remainder of the 2020 season. The team initially announced the injury as a forearm strain, but multiple media reports indicated Mikolas will need surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow and will not be available until 2021. The injury is in the same area that bothered him at spring training, forcing him to miss time.

Mikolas, 31, was set to make his first start of the season on Wednesday against Minnesota. He was 9-14 with a 4.16 ERA over 32 starts in 2019. In 2018, his first in MLB after a three-year stint in Japan, Mikolas finished sixth in the National League Cy Young Award voting for Cardinals after he went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA. Mikolas is signed with the Cardinals through the 2023 season.

