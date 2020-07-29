Left Menu
Shkodran Mustafi to be out of action until October

ANI | London | Updated: 29-07-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 08:39 IST
Shkodran Mustafi to be out of action until October
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi. (Photo/Arsenal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal on Tuesday confirmed that Shkodran Mustafi will be out of action until October. Mustafi had sustained an injury during the FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City. Arsenal had secured a 2-0 win in the match.

"Right hamstring injury sustained during Emirates FA Cup semi-final on July 18. Further assessments during the week identified a significant injury to the right hamstring," the club said in a statement. "As a result, Shkodran had a successful small procedure to his right hamstring on Saturday. Shkodran is now in the early stages of his recovery and rehabilitation, receiving specialist attention and support from our medical team. Aiming to return to full training in October," the statement added.

This update confirms that Mustafi will miss the FA Cup final as well as the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season, which is slated to begin on September 12. Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on August 1. (ANI)

