Tatis, Myers lift Padres past Giants

Zach Davies (1-0) limited the Giants to two earned runs (three total) in five innings in his first start of the season and four relievers combined to blank San Francisco on two hits the rest of the way, giving the Padres their second winning streak of the season and fourth win in five games overall. The Giants staked starter Jeff Samardzija (0-1) to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Wilmer Flores, but the Padres finally solved the veteran right-hander after he had retired the first six visitors in order.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers hit early home runs Tuesday night and the San Diego Padres held on to spoil the San Francisco Giants' home opener with a 5-3 victory to start a three-game series. Zach Davies (1-0) limited the Giants to two earned runs (three total) in five innings in his first start of the season and four relievers combined to blank San Francisco on two hits the rest of the way, giving the Padres their second winning streak of the season and fourth win in five games overall.

The Giants staked starter Jeff Samardzija (0-1) to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Wilmer Flores, but the Padres finally solved the veteran right-hander after he had retired the first six visitors in order. Myers led off the third with a single and was on second base following a Francisco Mejia walk when Tatis went over the right-field wall for his first home run of the season, a three-run shot with one out that gave San Diego the lead for good.

Myers' homer came with two outs in the fourth inning and also scored Eric Hosmer, who had singled. It was Myers' second homer of the season. The homer by Myers also continued his dominance of the generally hitter-unfriendly Oracle Park. The veteran has hit 10 homers in his career at the ballpark, the third-most among active Giants opponents behind Paul Goldschmidt (13) and Nolan Arenado (11).

Davies carried a 5-1 lead into the last of the sixth, but was pulled after surrendering back-to-back doubles to Mauricio Dubon and Mike Yastrzemski to open the inning. Flores made it 5-2 with an RBI fielder's-choice groundout, and Tyler Heineman closed the gap to 5-3 with a two-out, RBI single. But reliever Matt Strahm retired Brandon Crawford on a fly ball to center field as the potential tying run.

Davies went five-plus innings, allowing five hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter. Javy Guerra and Emilio Pagan held the Giants at bay for an inning apiece, retaining the two-run lead before Drew Pomeranz struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning for his first save.

Myers had two hits for the Padres, who were out-hit 7-5. Yastrzemski and Flores collected a pair of hits apiece for the Giants, who saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Samardzija was charged with all five Padres runs on four hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out one. --Field Level Media

