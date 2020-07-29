Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Russian federation says Putin backs 2027 World Cup bid

Russia had expressed an interest in hosting the tournament, using the stadiums from football's 2018 World Cup as venues, and the RRF said in a statement https://rugby.ru/news/sozdan-komitet-po-podgotovke-zayavki-na-provedenie-kubka-mira-po-regbi-v-rossii-v-2027-godu it had set up a committee to handle the application process last week. The official bidding campaign is set to begin in February with the sport's global governing body World Rugby expected to decide the hosts next May.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:44 IST
Rugby-Russian federation says Putin backs 2027 World Cup bid
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Russian Rugby Federation (RRF) has confirmed the country is preparing an application to host the 2027 World Cup and that President Vladimir Putin is backing the bid. Russia had expressed an interest in hosting the tournament, using the stadiums from football's 2018 World Cup as venues, and the RRF said in a statement https://rugby.ru/news/sozdan-komitet-po-podgotovke-zayavki-na-provedenie-kubka-mira-po-regbi-v-rossii-v-2027-godu it had set up a committee to handle the application process last week.

The official bidding campaign is set to begin in February with the sport's global governing body World Rugby expected to decide the hosts next May. "... The necessary consultations were held with the participation of the ministry of sports. By the end of this year detailed information and criteria for the application are expected," the RRF said.

The initiative had received the support of the Russian president, it added. Australia, co-hosts of the inaugural World Cup with New Zealand in 1987 and the venue for the successful 2003 edition, are the favourites to host the 2027 showpiece with Argentina pulling out earlier this year.

France will host the next World Cup in 2023, which will be the third in a row in the northern hemisphere after England in 2015 and Japan last year. Russia finished bottom of their group in Japan after losing their four games.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

All named by Sushant's father booked, investigations have begun: Patna police

All those named by the father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with his death, have been booked and investigations have begun, said Superintendent of Police SP, Patna Central City, Vinay Tiwari on Wednesday. An FIR has been...

Samsung weighs dropping Bixby as Google dangles new mobile apps deal

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering dropping its Bixby virtual assistant and Galaxy Apps Store from its mobile devices as part of a new global revenue-sharing deal with Alphabet Incs Google, according to correspondence seen by Reuters...

US shutting China's Houston consulate aimed at reducing Beijing's espionage

The shutting down of the Chinese consulate in Houston indicates that the US is likely making it an example in order to achieve its goal of a reduction in Beijings espionage activities without taking even harsher measures, such as shuttering...

Makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' release Sanjay Dutt's character poster on his 61st birthday

Marking senior actor Sanjay Dutts birthday, makers of his upcoming action-thriller KGF Chapter 2 on Wednesday unveiled his character poster from the film. Dutt took to Instagram to share the poster that features him in a dark, fierce avatar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020