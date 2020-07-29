Left Menu
Tennis-Kyrgios hits back at Coric for Adria Tour comments

Nick Kyrgios hit back at Borna Coric on Wednesday after the Croat said he was not bothered by criticism of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition where several players tested positive for COVID-19.

Nick Kyrgios hit back at Borna Coric on Wednesday after the Croat said he was not bothered by criticism of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition where several players tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic, Coric, Grigor Dimitrov, and Viktor Troicki all tested positive during the event in Serbia and Croatia, which was later abandoned.

"I read what he wrote, but I simply don't care because he likes to be a general after a battle," Coric told Croatia's Jutarnji List newspaper. "If someone else was teaching lessons I would have understood, but Kyrgios ... it's somehow not realistic."

Kyrgios had also criticized Alexander Zverev after a video of the German player dancing at a crowded club emerged online despite the world number seven pledging he would self-isolate following his appearance at the Adria Tour. "I agree that was not good, Zverev acted badly," said Coric. "But I don't see the need to criticize fellow players in such away. I wouldn't do it, but again — it's Kyrgios."

Kyrgios shot back at Coric, saying he "should care" about his comments. "Do you have rocks in your head?" Kyrgios said on Twitter.

"Again, you can stand up for your mates, I'm just trying to hold them accountable. They are tennis players, they aren't special."

