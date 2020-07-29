Left Menu
Development News Edition

A's RHP Montas looks to follow up strong opener against Rockies

Marquez prevailed in that battle at Coors Field that day when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight for the victory. Montas allowed one earned run in four innings in Oakland's win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:27 IST
A's RHP Montas looks to follow up strong opener against Rockies

Frankie Montas and German Marquez were their clubs' respective opening day starters for 2020, and while neither came away with a win, they both pitched well enough to justify getting the nod to start the season. Both will try to build on their solid starts when they face off in the final game of a two-game series when the Colorado Rockies visit the Oakland A's on Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado took the first game, 8-3, on Tuesday night for its third straight victory and ended Oakland's two-game winning streak. It will be the second time the starters will face each other, and it comes exactly two years to the day of their only other matchup. Marquez prevailed in that battle at Coors Field that day when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight for the victory.

Montas allowed one earned run in four innings in Oakland's win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The 27-year-old right-hander had a strong start to 2019 before being suspended for 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy, and Thursday was a positive step. "He throws close to 100 mph. He has two really good breaking pitches. He really came into his own last year," A's manager Bob Melvin said last week. "We saw early in this camp that he was conditioned for it and he's a good guy to lead off with."

Montas (0-0) will look to go deeper in his second start of the year after 81 pitches limited him to just four innings in the win over the Angels. This will be his second career start against the Rockies, and he hopes it goes better than the first one. In Montas' previous outing against Colorado, he allowed eight hits and three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings at Coors Field and was tagged with the loss. In seven games -- four starts -- in interleague play Montas is 2-1 with a 4.62 ERA in 25 1/3 innings.

Montas has pitched well at home since making his major league debut in 2015. In 26 games -- 13 starts -- at Oakland Coliseum Montas is 7-4 with a 4.12 ERA and has fanned 95 batters in 94 innings. Like Montas, Marquez made the first opening day start of his career when he got the ball at the Texas Rangers on Friday, and he didn't disappoint despite the Rockies' 1-0 loss. Marquez (0-1) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and gave up just two hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings.

"For me, it wasn't surprising," Colorado manager Bud Black said after Friday's game. "You've got a guy I believe is entering the prime of his career, who threw a great ballgame as well." Despite being 25 years old, Marquez has plenty of experience in interleague play. The righty is 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA (101 1/3 IP, 36 ER), 24 walks and 89 strikeouts in 16 games against the American League.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Zweli Mkhize welcomes Nehawu report on challenges faced by health workers

The Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has welcomed a fact-finding report by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union Nehawu, which details challenges faced by health workers in their fight against COVID-19.The report, release...

Woman commits suicide, husband, mother-in-law booked for harassment

A woman committed suicide by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance as she was fed up of being harassed by her husband and in laws for dowry, police said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old woman died during treatment on Tuesday at a governmen...

Pitching-thin Braves turn to ace to stop skid

With the Atlanta Braves rotation down three arms, the importance of staff ace Mike Soroka becomes even more magnified as the club looks to avoid a third straight loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The right-handed Soroka spun six scoreless inn...

Mets look to extend Red Sox's slump in new venue

The Boston Red Sox have lost four of their first five games, and that was the easy part of their early schedule. Now, things get infinitely harder as they hit the road for the first time this season beginning Wednesday against two-time Cy Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020