Salem Al-Hajri extends Al-Sadd contract to 2023

Reigning Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd extended the contract of midfielder Salem Al-Hajri till 2023.

29-07-2020
Qatar midfielder Salem Al-Hajri (Photo/AlSadd SC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Reigning Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd extended the contract of midfielder Salem Al-Hajri till 2023. Qatar international expressed his elation after signing a new deal with the club.

"I feel very happy that I will continue with this great club until 2023. As a player, I still have a lot to offer, and doing so with Al-Sadd is a great honour. Al-Sadd is a great club and it is great to be one of its members. We have a balance between youth and experience within the team. There is a friendly relationship between the group as a whole and we are one family that always seeks to win titles," Salem said in a official statement after signing the extension. The midfielder also indicated that he would continue his rehabilitation training.

"I will continue working hard with my treatment program in order to return to the team and that moment is coming up soon, as I want to be with the team on the pitch at the earliest opportunity," he said."I am happy with the renewal of the contract, and I hope that I will be able to return quickly to the team and stay true to everyone's expectations - the coaching staff, management and fans," Salem concluded. Al Sadd also announced the return of attacking midfielder Rodrigo Tabata with the Brazilian joining on a free transfer, having played for the Doha-based club in 2014.

Tabata was loaned from Al Rayyan and helped Al Sadd win the 2014 Qatar Amir Cup. (ANI)

