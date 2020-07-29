Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2001, Hamilton Masakadza became the youngest batsman to score ton on debut Test

On this day in 2001, former Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza became the youngest batsman to amass a century on debut Test.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:04 IST
On this day in 2001, Hamilton Masakadza became the youngest batsman to score ton on debut Test
Former Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On this day in 2001, former Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza became the youngest batsman to amass a century on debut Test. At the age of 17 years and 352 days, the right-handed batter played a knock of 119 runs off 316 balls in the second innings against West Indies at Harare Sports Club. His innings helped the hosts to avoid defeat at the hands of the Caribbean side after bundling at 131 in their first innings.

Masakadza was awarded Player of the Match for his contribution with the bat. Masakadza was not lucky enough to hold the feat for long as in the same year on September 6, Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Ashraful surpassed Masakadza and became the youngest player to smash a ton on Test debut.

He achieved the feat at the age of 17 years and 61 days against Sri Lanka in Colombo. At the age of 18 years and 329 days, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian and the fourth-youngest overall to score a century on Test debut on October 4, 2018, against West Indies in Rajkot.

Masakadza announced retirement from all forms of international cricket last year. He played 38 Tests, 209 ODIs and 66 T20Is for Zimbabwe. He had made his international debut against West Indies in 2001. The 36-year-old scored 9,543 international runs, registering 10 centuries and 53 half-centuries.

His unbeaten knock 178 against Kenya in 2009 remains his highest score and he is on the fourth spot on Zimbabwe's ODI and Test run-getters lists. He was appointed as the director of cricket in Zimbabwe Cricket in October last year to transform the game both on and off the field. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Expect you to respect workers with whose hardwork govt was formed: Pilot to new RPCC chief

Sachin Pilot, who rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government, congratulated Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday for taking charge as the Rajasthan Congress president, saying he expects the new chief will work without prejudice and treat wit...

Imperative for banks to expand balance sheets, revive credit offtake: Report

It is imperative for banks to expand their balance sheets and revive credit offtake instead of just concentrating on asset quality, says a report. The RBIs conscious steps to reduce the repo rate have also lowered the marginal cost of fun...

Cricket-England name unchanged squad for first test against Pakistan

England named an unchanged squad for first match of the three-test series against Pakistan that begins on Aug. 5 in Manchester, the countrys cricket Board ECB said on Wednesday. England beat West Indies 2-1 in the first international test s...

PCB encourage former cricketers to return as match officials

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Wednesday announced that it will be inviting and encouraging former cricketers to return to the field by considering various roles such as match officials in the 2020-21 domestic season. Pakistan cricket ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020