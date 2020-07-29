Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB encourage former cricketers to return as match officials

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that it will be inviting and encouraging former cricketers to return to the field by considering various roles such as match officials in the 2020-21 domestic season.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:34 IST
PCB encourage former cricketers to return as match officials
PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that it will be inviting and encouraging former cricketers to return to the field by considering various roles such as match officials in the 2020-21 domestic season. "Pakistan cricket has produced some of the great cricketing minds and it is time we utilise them. A cricketer understands the nitty-gritty of the game and with proper training can play a big role in elevating the standards as a match official," PCB Director - High Performance, Nadeem Khan said in an official release.

The board has decided to follow this route for providing career opportunities to retired players and also enabling them to become international match officials by adjudicating in domestic matches. Currently, only Aleem Dar represents Pakistan in the ICC's elite panel of match officials. Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza, Mohammad Asif Yaqoob, and Rashid Riaz Waqar are in the ICC's international panel.

While there is no Pakistani in the ICC's elite panel of match referees, the international panel includes Mohammad Anees and Muhammad Javid Malik. "Our decision to invite cricketers who are under the age of 40 and have at least 50 first-class matches results from a comprehensive plan to involve more former players in the system and set a pathway for aspiring umpires and match referees to make a mark at the highest level," the PCB Director added.

The creation of these opportunities is in line with the PCB's strategic decision to increase the involvement of former players in the domestic cricket set-up and to train and develop the local talent in all facets of the game. The former cricketers must have played at least 50-first class matches and they should be under the age of 40 to meet the eligibility criteria set by the PCB.The opportunities as match officials have come after the PCB recently encouraged former cricketers to apply for various coaching roles in the High-Performance Programme.

Separately, the PCB is also planning to rope in former international and first-class cricketers in media roles as it is planning to live-stream and televise domestic matches. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

IL&FS case: NFRA imposes 5-year ban, Rs 15 lakh fine on auditor

The National Financial Reporting Authority NFRA has barred another auditor for five years for alleged professional misconduct in the statutory audit of ILFS Financial Services Ltd IFIN for 2017-18. The watchdog has also slapped a fine of Rs...

U.S. to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany but nearly half to stay in Europe

The U.S. military on Wednesday unveiled plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany following a decision by President Donald Trump, but said it will keep nearly half of them in Europe to address tension with Russia. Trump announced h...

Rajasthan CM's elder brother skips ED summons, asked to appear for questioning on August 4

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots elder brother Agrasian Gehlot skipped appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning in a money-laundering case, citing health issues, officials said. His son Anupam Gehlot, ...

Royal Meghan and UK tabloid trade blows in court dispute

A lawyer for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, accused a British newspaper publisher in court on Wednesday of commercially exploiting its legal dispute with her by using court documents as the basis for sensational coverage.Meghan, wife of Que...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020